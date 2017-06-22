Crews at Golf Course use Bees as Part of Landscaping

Landscaping with a purpose creating a buzz in Portland Yesterday.

Crews at Riverside Golf Course getting started on putting 150 pollinating plants in the ground to “Feed the bees”.

They’re also creating hives.

The work is being paid for with five thousand dollars from the “feed a bee forage grant initiative.”

“What they will do is pollinate other plants and vegetables and vegetable plants and flowers, and it’s just a wonderful thing. And as a byproduct, we as humans will be able to consume their pollen and their honey.” Says golf course superintendent Gene Pierotti.

Currently, there is one hive located on the course.

A second hive will be located later this summer.

Next year the course will be putting in four more.