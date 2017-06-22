Brooklin General Store Returns To Spot As Hub Of Town



Last year, the Brooklin General Store closed and was torn down.

After about 13 months of rebuilding, the store is back up and running.

It’s more than just a store where you can find almost anything.

Brooklin is a town of a little more than 800 people in Hancock County. A lot of people make their living working on the water or working on boats to go on the water.

But it’s one place on the Reach Road that for a century and a half now seems to tie the town together.

“The original building was built in 1866,” said one of the owners of the Brooklin General Store Robert Manheimer. “And the store was opened in 1872.”

“It’s also an integral part of the community,” said another of the owners Lorinda Toscas. “So for us, the idea was to bring it back so it will be here for another 150 years. That’s sort of what we were thinking when we built it.”

It reopened May 31st and while the old store is replaced with a brand new one, there is still something for everyone, from food to fishing gear and just about everything in between.

“Save people that trip to Blue Hill or to Sedgwick for that, you know, batteries if that’s all they have to go for, and I’ve seen people come in and just buy batteries,” said Manheimer. “It’s very interesting within the first two days, you know it sort of validates, yes this is a general store and this is what it’s for.”

“Last night someone came in just for a bag of chocolate chips because they were making cookies,” said Toscas. “So it was nice to have that and I said to them, I said, I get so happy when someone comes and asks for that item and we actually have it.”

Not only did their return bring back the store, but 14 people are employed because of it.

“One of the things that has been very attractive to them is that they’re able to work in town and see their neighbors, their family. We have someone working in the kitchen whose grandkids are working here part time,” said Manheimer.

“That’s one of the other things I feel so grateful about is the employees that we have,” saidToscas. “We couldn’t really do it without them, absolutely could not do it without them.”

Many people may stop in to pick up the necessities, others walk through the door and are greeted with things they can’t purchase, like a smile, a hello, and a familiar face.

“Some of our friends have told us that they see other townspeople only here, people they’ve known for years, and when we were under construction, they missed having the opportunity to see those people and say hi and catch up a little bit,” said Manheimer. “So it does function in that way that other places don’t. The library is there, but this is a place where people just randomly run into each other getting coffee and that ability to see your neighbors.”