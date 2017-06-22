Brewer Municipal Pool is Open for the Summer

Summer has officially arrived and area pools are opening up for business.

The Brewer pool, which has recently been redone, opened today.

Kids were splishing and splashing, enjoying the warm weather.

They say they’re glad the pool opened in time.

10-year-old Roman Cassidy says he loves swimming and diving while his younger brother, 7-year-old Tucker Cassidy says he just loves being able to cool off in the heat.

For pool hours and information, you can visit their website.

Bangor’s two public pools open on Saturday.