Boat Catches Fire in I-95 Crash

Emergency crews called to the interstate Thursday evening when a boat caught on fire.

No one was hurt in the incident.

State Police say a man driving a truck towing a boat was heading north on 95 at mile marker 168 when the trailer malfunctioned leading to a dangerous series of events.

“Brakes on the trailer locked up causing him to swerve back-and-forth in the roadway” said Maine State Police Trooper Dylan Hall. “The trailer came up beside him causing the whole vehicle to spin around. The momentum caused the boat to launch off the trailer into the median catching on fire. There were 75 gallons of fuel in the boat that was caught on fire. Etna Fire Department came out and put the fire out immediately.”

The truck ended up coming to rest facing in the opposite direction of traffic.

No other vehicles were involved.

95 North was down to one lane while the scene was cleared.