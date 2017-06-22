Belfast Man Drops Grocery Store Fire Lawsuit Against Insurance Company

A Belfast man who spent three months in jail in connection with a fire that burned down a grocery store has settled his lawsuit against his insurance company.

Kyle Skinner sued Hanover Insurance when the company refused to cover damage from the fire at Goose River Grocery in Belfast.

His lawyer says both sides reached a confidential settlement agreement last month.

Skinner was in the process of buying the grocery store, which was closed for the night when it caught fire nearly three years ago.

Skinner pleaded no contest last fall to aggravated criminal mischief and giving police a false statement.

In exchange for his plea, arson and theft charges against him were dropped.