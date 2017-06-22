Bangor Historical Society Kicks Off Busy Summer

The Bangor Historical Society’s Summer season officially began Thursday evening.

As organizers would say, a tradition continues…..

Now in it’s third year Wine at Hill House had it’s first gathering of the year.

Hosted at the historic Thomas A. Hill House, the night kicks off a variety of events on tap for the society this summer including walking tours and inside looks at other historic homes.

“Very, very excited” said BHS Executive Director Melissa Gerety. “We start at these events… It’s kind of our signature event and they really help us get new members coming in. It’s something for people to get excited and a way for them to get involved with the historical society.”

Membership to the historical society is 25 dollars for the year.

For more information visit BangorHistoricalSociety.org.