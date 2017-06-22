‘Band Together for Veterans’ Concert to Benefit ‘House in the Woods’ Project

A benefit concert will be held, rain or shine, at the Mt. Jefferson ski area in Lee on Saturday, June 24th.

It’s to raise funds for the ‘House in the Woods’ project- a nonprofit that offers outdoor programs for veterans and their families.

Doors open at 1- bands start playing at 2.

Featured bands include Who tribute band ‘Magic Bus,’ as well as the ‘Piranha Brothers,’ ‘Bandwich’ and more.

The benefit’s organizer hopes it becomes an annual summer tradition to raise money for a great cause.

“They’ll be having their grand opening of their brand new lodge on July 8th, and what a great way to start the summer to be able to have a great benefit concert to honor the work that they are doing and support the work that they are doing before their grand opening,” said Rep. Deborah Sanderson, event organizer.

For more information on the event, visit the ‘Band Together for Veterans’ Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/289654158171498/.