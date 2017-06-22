A Bill To Halt New Solar Regulations Lacks The Support

state utility regulators released solar billing rules this year that drew criticism from solar supporters.

the maine public utilities commission said it would maintain current rules for existing solar customers for 15 years – but would reduce certain bill credits over time.

the new bill would give regulators several years to come up with a new billing system and would let more customers participate in solar.

it passed the house 90-to-54, but that’s not enough to override an anticipated veto.