Waterville City Council Votes on Refuse Removal Plan

Waterville Public Works will take over curbside recycling pick-up.
City council voted five to two on the plan Tuesday night, overriding a veto by the mayor.
Waterville currently contracts with Sullivan’s Waste, but the company isn’t interested in renewing the contract, which ends this month.
City council voted to buy a truck and hire a worker at a total cost of more than $230,000.
The mayor argued spending money typically isn’t done outside of a budget order and vetoed the move to allow time for public input.