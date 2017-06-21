Waterville City Council Votes on Refuse Removal Plan

Waterville Public Works will take over curbside recycling pick-up.

City council voted five to two on the plan Tuesday night, overriding a veto by the mayor.

Waterville currently contracts with Sullivan’s Waste, but the company isn’t interested in renewing the contract, which ends this month.

City council voted to buy a truck and hire a worker at a total cost of more than $230,000.

The mayor argued spending money typically isn’t done outside of a budget order and vetoed the move to allow time for public input.