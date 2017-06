Veteran Car Show in Augusta on Saturday

Togus Veterans Hospital will host its annual picnic and car and bike show Saturday.

The event honors veterans while giving them a chance to visit with friends and fellow car lovers.

There will be a cruise-in at 9 in the morning involving both cars and motorcycles.

There will be live music, too.

If you’d like to take part, get to the Augusta Civic Center by 8 to line up.

Admission’s free…donations will be accepted.