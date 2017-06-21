The Longest Day: Raising Funds for Alzheimer’s Research

Alzheimer’s is the nation’s sixth leading cause of death.

Every year when the Summer Solstice occurs, the Alzheimer’s Association asks the public to pick an activity you love or one loved by those affected.

It’s part of a global movement to raise funds and awareness.

“There’s 37,000 Mainers currently living with the disease.”

The numbers are staggering. Alzheimers affects one in three seniors.

Assisted living facilities across the state work tirelessly to meet the demand.

“Here at Woodland Senior Living, we have a 32 bed memory care.”

Improving the lives of those impacted by this disease is a daily battle.

And on the longest day of the year, it’s only fitting that Woodlands Senior Living Staff in Brewer continue their call to action.

“We’re representing the residents that we love and raising awareness for the cause.”

Making a difference with a little lemonade.

“Just lovely how they’ve arranged this. Very, very nice.”

Proceeds from the hand squeezed purple lemonade will benefit the Alzheimer’s Assocation.

“The people that come out and take care of us and provide us with what we need, they are excellent people.”

“Really kind of symbolizes that every day is the longest day for somebody with Alzheimer’s disease. It never ends.”

In bangor, Winterberry Heights assisted living and memory care is rocking for the cause.

“This is my heart. This is my heart. For probably over 20 years I’ve worked with people with Alzheimer’s or dementia.”

Simple events like a rock-a-thon or a lemonade sale do much more than raise funds. It brings people together with common bonds.

“They may not remember who you are that day or what relation you are to them, but you always want to make sure they do feel well about your visit or your time with them and put a smile on their face.”

To learn more about Alzheimer’s disease or to make a donation visit alz.org