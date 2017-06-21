State Senate Gives Initial Approval to Ranked-choice Legislation

AUGUSTA – The Maine Senate on Wednesday gave initial approval to legislation sponsored by Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth, to amend Maine’s constitution to allow for the implementation of Ranked-Choice Voting in 10 state and federal elections and primaries.

Voters approved the implementation of ranked-choice voting, also known as “instant runoff voting,” at the ballot box last year. Ranked-Choice Voting allows voters to cast their vote for multiple candidates, ranked in order of preference. A series of runoffs occur, redistributing ballots according to the voter’s rankings, until one candidate has a majority of votes.

“Voters demanded election reform, and it’s our responsibility to ensure they get it,” said Sen. Breen. “Ranked-choice voting gives voters more choices, and encourages candidates to run campaigns that appear to voters outside their normal base of support. And perhaps most importantly, it eliminates the ‘spoiler effect,’ giving voters the ability to cast their ballots for the candidate they truly prefer, not just the one they think has the best chance of winning.”

Earlier this year, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court has ruled that ranked-choice voting would be unconstitutional in three instances – general elections for State Senator, State Representative and Governor – where the Constitution dictates that victors may be chosen by “plurality.”

Sen. Breen’s legislation, LD 1624, “RESOLUTION, Proposing and Amendment to the Constitution of Maine to Implement Ranked-choice Voting – as amended in the Committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs, would amend Maine’s constitution to give authority over the form and structure of elections to the Legislature, to be determined in statute. The effect of that amendment would be to allow current statute, which implements ranked-choice voting, to stand.

As a constitutional amendment, LD 1624 must be approved by two-thirds of the Legislature at final enactment. It would then be sent to the voters for approval or rejection.

“Voters have already approved ranked-choice voting at the ballot box once, and the Supreme Court has raised issues with the law,” said Sen. Breen. “This Constitutional amendment will put the decision on implementation back in the voters’ hands where it belongs, asking them once and for all whether to change Maine’s constitution so that the instant runoff can stand. Our action in the Senate today simply facilitates the purest form of democracy that there is, democracy at the ballot box. I urge my colleagues in the Legislature to support this legislation and send it to voters for approval.”

The bill now goes to the House of Representatives for an initial vote.