Southern Pup Find New Homes in Maine

Sixteen puppies from kill shelters in Mississippi found new homes in Maine Tuesday, thanks to the Bangor Humane Society.

In just an hour and a half, the adoption matches were made.

Shelter staff say up to 100 people were waiting in line for a chance at the pups.

Ten other animals were adopted out, too.

The humane society will bring more dogs up from the south later this month.

They say those animals will be available for adoption after the July 4th holiday.