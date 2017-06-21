Some Sun & A Few Scattered Showers Today

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

For our Wednesday, an upper level trough may kick off a few scattered showers especially north and west of the Bangor Region, otherwise expect variably cloudy skies. Thursday looks like the pick of the week weatherwise as high pressure moves into the Northeast. An approaching warm front will likely bring another round of scattered showers and storms back to Maine later Friday as a more humid airmass briefly returns to the Pine Tree State. Scattered showers will likely continue Friday night and early Saturday as a trailing cold front moves across our region, with brighter and less humid conditions building back into the Pine Tree State for later Saturday and Sunday.

Today: Variably cloudy with scattered showers possible. Southwest breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the 70s to near 80.

Thursday: More sun than clouds, with high temps between 73-81.

Friday: Becoming mostly cloudy, with afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms and high temps in the 70s to near 80.

Saturday: Early showers possible then variably cloudy, with high temps in the 70s to near 80.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the 70s to near 80.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist