Solar Bill Lacks Support to Override Governor’s Veto

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) – A bill to halt new Maine solar regulations so far lacks the support needed to survive the Republican governor’s veto.

The Maine House voted 90-54 Wednesday on Republican Sen. Thomas Saviello’s bill.

State utility regulators released solar billing rules this year that drew criticism from solar proponents and skeptics such as Gov. Paul LePage.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission said it would maintain current rules for existing solar customers for 15 years while reducing certain bill credits over time.

Saviello’s bill would give regulators several years to come up with a new billing system.

The bill would also allow more customers to participate in a solar array.

LePage supports a market-based credit system for solar energy.

Several House Republicans said the bill would let the rich profit off the poor.