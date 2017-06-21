Scattered Showers & T’storms, Less Humid Today

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

An upper level disturbance is forecast to cross the state during the day today which will give us the chance for some more scattered showers and a few thunderstorms from late morning through the afternoon hours. Otherwise, skies will be variably cloudy with temperatures in the 70s to near 80° for highs this afternoon. Any lingering showers will quickly end this evening following by clearing skies as the night progresses. Temperatures will drop back to the 50s for nighttime lows. Humidity levels will drop a bit more during the night as well making for some great sleeping weather.

Thursday looks like a great day as a ridge of high pressure builds in. We’ll see mostly sunny skies Thursday with temperatures in the 70s to near 80° for highs. Humidity returns along with the chance of showers and thunderstorms for Friday. A warm front will move through the state Friday morning allowing warm and more humid air to move back into the region. A cold front will be approaching the area Friday as well and will give us a good chance for some showers and thunderstorms. At this point, it looks like the showers and thunderstorms will be most numerous over northern and western areas. Temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80° for highs Friday afternoon. Shower chances may linger into the morning hours Saturday followed by clearing skies during the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the mid-70s to low 80s Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks okay with a mix of sun and clouds expected. A few showers will be possible over northern areas as an upper level disturbance moves across the area.

Today: Variably cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Less humid. Highs between 70°-79°. West/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Lingering showers ending early then turning mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs between 74°-80°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Turning humid. Highs mainly in the 70s.

Saturday: A few showers possible during the morning then partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few showers possible over northern areas. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW