Rocky Knoll Country Club Hosts Longest Day Golf Tournament for Alzheimer’s



The Rocky Knoll Country Club is hosting a Longest Day golf tournament to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s Disease this Saturday, June 24th starting bright and early at 9am.

The cost for a team of four to enter is $60 and will include 18 holes, a golf cart, and lunch.

The tournament includes a putting contest to win a whitewater rafting trip for two.

There will be many prizes to offer, including goodies from the Alzheimer’s association and Rocky Knoll Golf Club, and a hole-in-one prize of $15,000.

To sign up, you can call 989-0109, or give a shout-out to Rocky Knoll Country Club on Facebook.

Here are some key facts about Alzheimer’s:

There are an estimated 47 million people afflicted with either the disease, or another form of dementia. It is currently the nation’s 6th leading cause of death.

More than five million Americans are living with the disease, including 26,000 individuals in Maine.