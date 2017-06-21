River City Hosts Kicks 4 Kash at Fields 4 Kids

Kicks 4 Kash is inviting you to come have the night of your life!

For every $10 raised at this fundraiser, players get a shot on the goal vs. The goal keeper. If they score, they can put a ticket in the box next to the prize they want to win. The more shots they win, the more chances to win the prize of their dreams!

Signed sports memorabilia from star sports players will be up for grabs as well, such as:

Magic Johnson Converse shoe and photo

Kevin McHale Boston Celtics jersey

Dave Cowan Boston Celtics jersey

Tim Howard US National team jersey

Grant Fuhr full size goalie mask, mini stick, and jersey

James Neal hockey puck

Mario Manningham Photo

and Dwight Clark San Francisco 49ers jersey

The Kicks 4 Kash will be this Saturday, June 23rd from 5 to 9pm at the Fields 4 Kids/ River City Athletics building, at 129 Farm Road in Bangor.