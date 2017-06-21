Relay For Life Starts Friday Evening in Old Town

Cancer survivors will be honored and loved ones who have been lost will be remembered this weekend in Old Town at the American Cancer Society’s annual Relay For Life.

It kicks off at Old Town High School’s Victory Field Friday afternoon at 4…teams will walk laps around the field throughout the night.

The Survivor Ceremony starts at 6 o’clock, with an opening lap for cancer survivors and their caregivers.

To help raise money, a Glow Party will be held from 7:30 til 9:30.

The public is welcome to join in.

A schedule of events can be found on the Relay For Life Penobscot facebook page.