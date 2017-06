Part of Acadia Carriage Road to Be Resurfaced

There are some changes coming to Acadia National Park.

13 miles of the 45 mile carriage road system will be resurfaced this summer.

Some sections will be closed from time to time as the work is done by the national park service.

Areas affected will be roads near Jordan Pond, Wildwood Stables, and Bubble Pond.

Visitors are asked to be mindful of materials stored on the road.