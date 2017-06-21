One Man Dead Following Lincoln Explosion

In a release from the public safety department, we’re told the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the State Police bomb team are in Lincoln tonight after an explosion took place in the basement of a home on Stanhope Mill Rd.

They say the explosion killed the homeowner who, according to family members, has been experimenting with explosives in recent months.

The explosion happened at about 7:00 pm, when emergency responders arrived at the scene the man’s body was found in the basement.

Members of the bomb team are expected to enter the basement in order to make sure the area is safe, allowing Fire Marshals to investigate the incident.

An initial assessment by Fire Marshals indicate there was little damage to the house.

The name of the homeowner has not been released.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will have much more for you from Lincoln throughout the night.