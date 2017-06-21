No Bake Berry Yogurt Cheesecakes

Serves: 16 (3 to 4 oz. bowls each)
Ingredients:
4 cups Hannaford frozen Berry Medley, thawed
9 rectangles Annie’s® Organic Honey Grahams, crushed
4 Tbsp. I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter!® Light Spread, melted
16 oz. Hannaford Neufchâtel Cheese, softened
1/2 cup Cabot® Whey Protein
1 tsp. fresh lemon juice
1/2 tsp. McCormick® Pure Vanilla Extract
1 cup Cabot® Lowfat Vanilla Bean Greek Yogurt
Directions:
1. Combine crushed crackers with melted spread and divide among 16 bowls, pressing lightly.
2. In a medium bowl, beat Neufchâtel cheese and protein powder together, about 2 to 3 minutes. Mix in
the lemon juice and vanilla. Add the yogurt and beat until well combined and fluffy, about 1 minute.
3. Layer fruit, yogurt mixture, then top with remaining fruit.
For an extra crunch and to save on time, swap the graham crackers and spread for a sprinkle of your
favorite Cascadian Farm® granola.
Nutritional Information
Amount per serving: Calories 183; Fat 9 g; Saturated Fat 5 g; Sodium 192 mg; Carbohydrate 36 g;
Fiber 2 g; Protein 15 g
Source: Recipe adapted from cabotcheese.coop