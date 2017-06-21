No Bake Berry Yogurt Cheesecakes

Serves: 16 (3 to 4 oz. bowls each)

Ingredients:

4 cups Hannaford frozen Berry Medley, thawed

9 rectangles Annie’s® Organic Honey Grahams, crushed

4 Tbsp. I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter!® Light Spread, melted

16 oz. Hannaford Neufchâtel Cheese, softened

1/2 cup Cabot® Whey Protein

1 tsp. fresh lemon juice

1/2 tsp. McCormick® Pure Vanilla Extract

1 cup Cabot® Lowfat Vanilla Bean Greek Yogurt

Directions:

1. Combine crushed crackers with melted spread and divide among 16 bowls, pressing lightly.

2. In a medium bowl, beat Neufchâtel cheese and protein powder together, about 2 to 3 minutes. Mix in

the lemon juice and vanilla. Add the yogurt and beat until well combined and fluffy, about 1 minute.

3. Layer fruit, yogurt mixture, then top with remaining fruit.

For an extra crunch and to save on time, swap the graham crackers and spread for a sprinkle of your

favorite Cascadian Farm® granola.

Nutritional Information

Amount per serving: Calories 183; Fat 9 g; Saturated Fat 5 g; Sodium 192 mg; Carbohydrate 36 g;

Fiber 2 g; Protein 15 g

Source: Recipe adapted from cabotcheese.coop