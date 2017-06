New England Interscholastic Golf Championships Played Today

The 27th annual New England Interscholastic Golf Championships played today at Bretwood Golf Course in Keene, New Hampshire.

Chris Kauppila of Old Town is the top local finisher. He shot 76 and tied for 16th place. Logan Thompson of Mattanawcook shot 78, tying for 24th place.

The top local girl was Carrabec’s Katie Dixon who tied for 22nd.

The winners were both from New Hampshire.