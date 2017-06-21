Naturalization Ceremony in Seal Harbor for 24 New Citizens

A naturalization ceremony was held at the Jordan Pond House in Seal Harbor. 24 people from 17 different countries came to take their oaths as new U.S. citizens.

“I’ve always had my love of Scotland of course, but as I’ve grown living here I always love this country and so it was time to do this,” said Sally Waterhouse.

Some came to America be closer to family, others came looking for a better life.

“It was job opportunity and school,” said Diana Childress, originally from Jamaica. “I wanted to widen my horizon because I want to be a hospitality manager and I think America was the perfect place to do that.”

All of the new citizens live in Maine. Waterhouse has been here for more than 3 decades and already has deep roots in America.

“I have two of my sons with me today, one from California, one from Oregon, but my third son… He’s deployed with the US Navy and he’s in Bahrain and I wish he was with me today.”

The process has been long and not always easy, but the support from family and friends has helped these citizens reach a milestone day they’ll remember forever.

“As an immigrant, you’re used to hear the negative things saying ‘immigrant, immigrant, it’s not good. You don’t get support,’” said Childress. “But my journey, I know that we do get support because as I have this lovely people here from Ellsworth, they support me and my kids and I’m so appreciative.”

“I didn’t realize how special it would be,” said a teary-eyed Waterhouse. It really is. It’s an amazing thing and you don’t realize it. You kind of think, “oh, I’ve watched it on television with all these people crying. Are they crazy?” But, no. Your heart is there. It’s great.”