Mostly Sunny & Pleasant Thursday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The upper level trough that brought the scattered showers and stray thundershowers to Maine today will continue to slide off to our east tonight. As the upper level trough departs our area this evening any lingering showers will end and the skies will become mostly clear after midnight, with the low temps dipping into the low to mid 50s. Thursday looks like the pick of the week weatherwise as high pressure moves into the Northeast. The high will bring Maine and the rest of New England mostly sunny skies and seasonable temps and highs in our region range from the mid 70s to very low 80s. A storm moving east across south central Canada will pull a couple of fronts through New England Friday and early Saturday. The storm’s warm front will likely bring another round of scattered showers and storms back to Maine Friday as a more humid airmass briefly returns to the Pine Tree State. Scattered showers will likely continue Friday night and early Saturday as the storm’s trailing cold front moves across our region, with brighter and less humid conditions building back into the Pine Tree State for later Saturday and Sunday.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear, with a light west breeze and low temps in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday: More sun than clouds, with a west to southwest breeze between 5 and 15 mph and high temps between 73 and 81.

Friday: Becoming mostly cloudy and humid, with scattered showers and storms and high temps in the 70s.

Saturday: Early showers possible then variably cloudy, with high temps in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the 70s to near 80.

Monday: Variably cloudy, with scattered showers possible and high temps in the low to mid 70s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist