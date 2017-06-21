Mainers Approve $50 Million Technology Bond

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) – Maine voters have approved a special referendum election to invest $50 million in technology.

The proposal asked voters if they wanted the Maine Technology Institute to distribute $45 million in grants for upgrades in aquaculture, marine technology, forestry and agriculture. The Small Enterprise Growth Fund would direct another $5 million to small businesses.

Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said on Wednesday the bond issue was approved, the Elections Division certified the results and Gov. Paul LePage signed the official vote proclamation.

The legislation will become law on July 21. The vote was on June 13.

