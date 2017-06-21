Maine and New Hampshire Police Warn People of Aggressive Panhandler

Police in Maine as well as New Hampshire are warning people about an aggressive panhandler who uses his bicycle in a dramatic way to get money.

So many people have fallen victim to Evan Post.

Police plastered his face all over social media.

According to police, Post will hang out at convenience stores and other places.

He intentionally rams his bike into cars and then asks the drivers for money.

When people refuse, he gets angry.

“I think it’s horrible. I really feel like the police should do something about it. It’s not panhandling at this point, it’s like robbery.” says Nora Cutter of Rochester, New Hampshire.

“Until he commits a crime. If he refused to leave a business after being told to leave, it’d be criminal trespass or if he continually harasses somebody at their residence or something like that, than he can be arrested for harassment.” Says Detective Bill Vachon of the Berwick Police Dept.

Police warn not to approach or engage Post. Call the police instead.