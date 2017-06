LTC Football Camp Offers Players Different Coaching Perspectives

Spring high school sports season ended Saturday. Local high school athletes have shifted focus to fall activities. The Little Ten Conference coaches are holding their 3rd Annual LTC Football Camp tonight through Friday. The idea is to help grow the skill of players within the league. The camp also uses money raised for a college scholarship for players. The scholarship is named in memory of local football coach Ken Libby. The players are eager to learn and head into camp with open minds…