Long Time RSU 87 Employee Retiring after 37 Years

RSU 87 in Levant is losing one of its long time members.

Sherry Peary has been a secretary at the school district for 37 years.

She announced in January that she would be retiring.

Today, members of the district met to throw a goodbye party for the long-time employee.

“She’s going to be missed, there’s no doubt about it. I mean, she’s gone through children, and grandchildren, and great grandchildren going through the school here,” said Superintendent, John Backus.

“I certainly don’t feel worthy. I don’t feel like I did anything any other secretary wouldn’t have done and I thank you all.”

Peary began her career in Levant in the fall of 1980.