Legislative Session Extended By Five Days

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) – Maine lawmakers have voted to extend the legislative session by five days so they can hash out a budget deal.

The House voted 111-31 on Wednesday to extend the session, while the Senate voted 33-0 earlier in the day.

Lawmakers are considering Republican Gov. Paul LePage’s $6.8 billion, two-year budget proposal. The budget is due June 30 to avoid a government shutdown, and negotiations have stalled over education funding.

There also are several dozen bills awaiting possible funding, and lawmakers still must take up a two-year plan to provide $1.3 billion for roads and bridges.

Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon’s office said a group of legislators serving as special budget negotiators may meet Wednesday evening.