Lawmakers Still at Odds with Budget Proposal

Today is the final official day of session in Augusta.

And lawmakers are still at odds regarding the Governor’s $6.8 billion two year budget proposal.

The Governor met with his cabinet yesterday, ordering members to plan for the possibility of lawmakers unable to agree on the terms of a new state budget by the end of the week.

Paul Merrill has more.

“A lot of chaos. A lot of unintended consequences. People don’t think about contractors laying off people who are doing paving projects, for example.”

Mike Carpenter is currently serving as a state senator.

26 years ago, he was serving as Maine’s Attorney General and working with then-Governor John Mckernan to navigate a 16 day long state government shutdown.

“It’s not just state employees who are going to be affected. They’re going to be probably affected the most directly, but there will be ripple effects out, and real people will be certainly inconvenienced, and certainly the first week will be Fourth of July weekend, so that’s going to be complicated.”

“For those who think this will be a painless experience, think again.”

State senator Roget Katz represents Augusta, where a lot of state employees live.

He’s been looking into exactly what happens in the event of a shutdown.

“It turns into a real disaster, and it also concentrates almost all governmental power into the hands of one person, and that is the Governor of the State of Maine.”

Governor LePage would likely do what Governor McKernan did and ask public safety officials, jail guards, and mental health facility staffers to keep working.

A shutdown would not affect the Maine Turnpike because the Turnpike authority uses almost no state money.

State parks would close.

Thousands of state workers deemed non-essential would stay home and not get paid.

“I’m really afraid.”

State Representative Donna Doore was working at the State Archives during the last shutdown.

She was part of the tent city that popped up in the park across the street from the state house.

“When I hear from my friends that are still working in state government, I tell them to be prepared. Don’t buy that new dress. Don’t buy that new car. Don’t do that because you might need the money for food or something else.”