Investigators Still Looking For Info About 1975 Murder of School Teacher

State Police investigators hope someone might come forward to help them solve a case that’s remained a mystery for 42 years.

35-year-old school teacher Robert McKee was murdered in Newport on June 20th, 1975.

McKee was working the overnight shift at McNally’s Texaco gas station on Route 2, which is now the site of the Irving station.

He was found shot to death inside the station by a customer from Rhode Island.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 973-3750.

