Fire Causes Delays on I-95 Southbound Wednesday Morning

A 14 foot trailer full of household items caught fire in Sidney this morning, causing some delays for drivers on the highway.

State Police say the trailer was being towed by a truck whose driver was alerted to the flames by a passerby.

Authorities shut down both southbound lanes while they put out the fire.

Police suspect the fire might have been caused by a mechanical problem in the trailer’s axle.