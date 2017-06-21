Community Concerned over Marijuana Farm Moving Next to School in Richmond

A marijuana growing facility is moving in next door to a school in Richmond.

The town manager confirms it will take over part of the Shuck’s Lobster Company building, right next to the high school and middle school.

The facility will grow medical marijuana and be subleased to caregivers.

According to the town manager, because this is not a dispensary, it can be this close to the school.

“I’m a little surprised, the school right there. seems a little closed” Says Richmond Resident Pat Walsh.

“I don’t see a problem with it, as long as it’s taken care of the way it should be” Says another resident.

there’s no word on the when the facility will move in.