Coast Guard Searching For Kayaker Who Sent Mayday This Morning

The Coast Guard is searching for a kayaker thought to be missing off the coast of Milbridge.

Officials tell us they recieved a mayday call at 10:15 this morning.

The man stated that he had capsized off Bois Bubert Island, which is east of Petit Manan.

Officials lost communication after the mayday and have no other information about the man’s identity or description of his kayak.

If you have any information, please call 741-5422.

Listen to mayday call here.