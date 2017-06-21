Centuries-old Schoolhouse Vandalized With Profane Graffiti

LOWER WOODSTOCK, New Brunswick (AP) – Police are searching for the people who vandalized a New Brunswick schoolhouse originally built in 1872.

Maggy Thomas from the New Brunswick community organization that uses the building says she’s speechless. WAGM-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2rTW9GI ) the graffiti was first found Sunday, and depicts racist and violent profanity.

The schoolhouse opened in 1872 in Lower Woodstock, New Brunswick, which is across the border from Houlton, Maine. It’s described as the oldest one-room school house that’s still standing in the Canadian province.

The school closed in 1961 and is used by a community group. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating.

This story has been corrected to show that the schoolhouse is located in Lower Woodstock, New Brunswick, across the border from Houlton, Maine.

