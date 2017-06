Celebration Of Donn Fendler’s Life Scheduled For Saturday

There will be a public celebration of the life of Donn Fendler this weekend in Newport.

Fendler, who passed away last year at the age of 90, was the inspiration for the classic children’s book ‘Lost On A Mountain In Maine’.

That book details Fendler’s experiences when he was separated from his family for nine days during a storm on Mt. Katahdin in 1939.

The memorial event will be held Saturday afternoon at Nokomis Regional High School from 2 to 3:30.