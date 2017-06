Camden Meeting To Discuss Maine DOT Route 1 Roadwork Project

The Department of Transportation is holding a meeting in Camden tonight to discuss an upcoming project that will impact travel in the midcoast region.

Officials will be on hand to answer questions about the reconstruction of Route 1.

The road work will affect the stretch from Sagamore Farm Road to the Lincolnville town line.

The meeting is from 4 til 6 at the Camden Middle School.