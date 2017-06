Biz Tips: 5 Tips To Help Recent Grads Find a Job

Deb Neuman stopped by the TV5 studio with some tips to help recent grads find a job.

1. Network!

? Check out Fusion: fusionbangor.com

2. Include a cover letter with your resume

Tailored to the job you are applying for

3. Be positive, enthusiastic and eager during the interview

Be that person people want to work with

4. Pay close attention to what you post on social media

Potential employers will go there!

5. Follow up with a thank you

A hand written note will impress!