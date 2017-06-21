Bangor Symphony Orchestra Moving Downtown

The Bangor Symphony Orchestra is returning to downtown Bangor…

It will use three floors of the Nichols block building on Exchange Street for rehearsals and special performances.

The grand ballroom there will serve as the hub of arts activity downtown known as the Bangor arts exchange.

Symphony executive director Lucas Richman says they’re excited to make their mark downtown…

“The Bangor symphony was founded in 1896 and shortly after our founding we had two primary performance spaces, one being this very hall and it was called Society Hall at the time. The other venue was City Hall so we’re just thrilled to be coming full circle and committing ourselves to downtown Bangor again.”

“I can’t wait to hear the first sounds of the Bangor Symphony Youth Orchestra when they strike up a rehearsal here. To hear music in this building again and after 100 years when the BSO used to play in this space will be truly extraordinary.”

The Symphony’s mainstage concerts will remain at the Collins Center for the Arts on the UMaine campus in Orono.

Move in date is set for September 1st.