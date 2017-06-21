70th Annual Dirigo Boys State Gets Young Men Engaged in Politics

For 70 years, the American Legion’s Boys State program has been focused on developing responsible and informed citizens.

High schoolers from across the state are getting a week-long lesson on the challenges and rewards of state government at Dirigo Boys State at Thomas College.

“It’s to teach young men from around the state, in between their junior and senior year, about government, about working together, about patriotism,” said Henry Beck, Deputy Director of the program.

These high schoolers are tasked with electing officials, passing a balanced budget, and above all else, working together with peers who have very different political views.

“Compromise is key.”

Jackson Peck from Nokomis Regional High in Newport was elected governor during the first few days of the Dirigo Boys State session after first winning party chairs for both his town and state.

“I had to form my cabinet and from now on I’m going to have to be the mediator for the Nationalist and the Federalist Party, and make sure that we work together,” said Peck.

“I’m the Minority Whip for the Federalist Part, which is pretty much the mock Democratic Party and the Nationalists, which is pretty much the mock Republican Party, has the majority,” said Atticus Gonsalves, a Buckfield Junior-Senior High School student.

“We do have to take an ideology test so it is split very liberal and conservative,” said Peck.

Students soon found out that with different ideologies at odds, compromise is often difficult to find in politics.

In a mock Senate hearing, the Nationalist president of the chamber began appointing members to committee chairs that were exclusively of the Nationalist party.

“He really doesn’t care if their credentials are very good as long as they’re a Nationalist,” said Gonsalves. “Honestly it kind of just makes the Federalists mad and then we want to slow the process, and it really doesn’t help anyone.”

But after a quick corner caucus, both parties agree that state government works best when it’s represented by those who are passionate and qualified.

Compromise is made. Two parties come together to finish filling out committee roles, and the young men in attendance say this is more than an exercise in accelerated government procedure, for some it’s a career ambition.

“I definitely plan on going into politics. My plan as of now is to go to college in North Carolina and then I’m hoping to come back to the state of Maine and become a state legislator,” said Peck.