Westbrook Woman Sets World Record, Swims Across English Channel

A woman from Maine has set a world record by swimming across the English Channel.

At 66, Pat Gallant-Charette of Westbrook is the oldest woman to ever do that.

The previous record was held by a 64-year-old woman from Australia.

Gallant-Charette plans to keep going. Up next, a marathon swim across Cook Straight in New Zealand in 2019.