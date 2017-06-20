Warm & Humid Today, Scattered Showers & T’storms Possible

A cold front will slowly cross the state today giving us the chance for some more scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Thunderstorms are not expected to become severe but could still produce very heavy rainfall and possibly some small hail. Otherwise expect variably cloudy skies and another warm and humid day with temperatures topping off near 70° along the coast and in the mid-70s to low 80s inland. Less humid, more comfortable air will begin to move into the area late today and tonight as the cold front moves to our east. Any lingering showers this evening will wind down early followed by skies turning partly cloudy during the night. Temperatures will drop back to the mid-50s to around 60° for nighttime lows. Humidity levels will be dropping during the night making for more comfortable sleeping weather.

The cold front will be to our east on Wednesday. An upper level disturbance is forecast to cross the state which will keep the chance of showers in the forecast Wednesday under variably cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the 70s for highs Wednesday afternoon. Thursday looks like a great day as a ridge of high pressure builds in. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Thursday with temperatures in the 70s to near 80° for highs. Humidity returns along with the chance of showers and thunderstorms for Friday. Temperatures will again be in the 70s to near 80° for highs Friday afternoon. Shower chances may linger into the start of our weekend too.

Today: Variably cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Any thunderstorms could produce heavy downpours and small hail. Warm and humid. Highs between 70°-83°, coolest along the coast. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: A few showers possible early then becoming partly cloudy and less humid. Lows between 55°-61°. Light southwest wind.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible. Less humid. Highs between 70°-78°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Saturday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW