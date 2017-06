The Results are In: What do You think the Governor Should have Done with the Bill to Allow a 12 Month Supply of Birth Control?

The results are in! We wanted to know yesterday:

What do you think the Governor should have done with the bill to allow a 12 month supply of birth control?

Let it become law without his signature

Sign it

Veto it

RESULTS:

SIGN IT: 45% (284 VOTES)

VETO IT: 32% (200 VOTES)

LET IT BECOME LAW: 23% (141 VOTES)

TOTAL: 625 VOTES

