Statewide Teacher Contract Bill Fails to Advance to Senate

Lawmakers have killed a bill calling for statewide teacher contracts.

House Republicans failed to gain enough support to send the bill to the Senate.

The bill would have let the state bargain for a public school contract rather than being bargained at the local level.

The measure was meant to provide equitable pay to teachers across the state.

The biggest problem that we’re seeing in rural parts of the state are teachers that are going to work there for a couple years right after graduating from college. They’re getting trained, they’re learning the ropes, and then they’re leaving to go to districts that have the ability to pay more. This revolving door phenomenon is really having negative impacts on students in rural parts of the state,” said Rep. Matt Poulito, (R) the bill’s sponsor.

Despite the bill failing to advance to the Senate, Pouliot says he’s optimistic there’s a way to move forward with this approach in this legislative session.