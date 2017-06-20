State Lawmakers in Standstill over State Budget

State Lawmakers are facing the possibility that their lack of consensus on a budget will lead to a state government shutdown at the end of next week.

Paul Merrill reports weekend negotiations, again, were unsuccessful in finding a compromise plan.

========================

ADVOCATES LINED THE HALLS OF THE STATE HOUSE TODAY, BUT THE ISSUES CREATING THE IMPASSE ARE THE SAME ONES THAT HAVE DOGGED LAWMAKERS SINCE LAST YEAR.

DISAGREEMENTS OVER HOW MUCH TO FUND PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND HOW MUCH TO TAX MAINE’S WEALTHIEST CITIZENS MAY LEAD TO THE FIRST STATE GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN SINCE 1991.

“It doesn’t just mean that state employees don’t get their checks, it also means that retirees don’t get their checks. It means that child protective services are not functioning. It means marine patrols are not out making sure people are safe.”

IMAGINE MOUNT KATAHDIN IN BAXTER STATE PARK BEING CLOSED TO TOURISTS DURING THE FIRST WEEKEND IN JULY.

DEMOCRATIC HOUSE SPEAKER SARA GIDEON SAYS REPUBLICANS IN THE SENATE ARE WILLING TO COMPROMISE, BUT REPUBLICANS IN THE HOUSE ARE NOT.

“We’re being held hostage by one caucus refusing to come to the table. I don’t know what the motivations are for that, but I know that the effects are awful for every Maine person and people across the state should be standing up to say, ‘Do your job.'”

“It’s really not a matter of one group that won’t cooperate; I think it’s about standing for your principles.”

REPUBLICANS HAVE BEEN SAYING FOR MONTHS THAT THE THREE-PERCENT TAX SURCHARGE PASSED BY VOTERS IN NOVEMBER IS A JOB KILLER AND THAT PUBLIC EDUCATION NEEDS TO BE REFORMED.

SINCE ANY STATE BUDGET NEEDS THE SUPPORT OF TWO-THIRDS OF THE MEMBERS OF THE LEGISLATURE TO PASS, HOUSE REPUBLICANS HAVE THE NUMBERS TO EXERT INFLUENCE OVER THIS PROCESS.

HOUSE MINORITY LEADER KEN FREDETTE IS TAKING CUES FROM GOVERNOR LEPAGE.

THE TWO MET THIS MORNING.

“We’re pushing now for education reforms and for spending that’s within the limits that we think that we can afford, so I think standing by those principles are important items to do not sitting here, figuring out how we can all hold hands and be nice to each other.”