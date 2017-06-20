Some Sun & A Few Scattered Showers Wednesday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

Widely scattered showers and thundershowers will come to an end this evening as a slowly moving cold front slips off to our east tonight. As the cold front moves offshore the muggy air over New England will be pushed out to seas and a less humid airmass will filter into our region. On Wednesday an upper level trough may kick off a stray shower or two, especially north and west of the Bangor Region, otherwise the skies will average out partly sunny. Thursday looks like the pick of the week weatherwise as high pressure moves into the Northeast. An approaching warm front will likely bring another round of scattered showers and storms back to Maine later Friday as a more humid airmass briefly returns to the Pine Tree State. Scattered showers will likely continue Friday night and early Saturday as a trailing cold front moves across our region, with brighter and less humid conditions building back into the Pine Tree State for later Saturday and Sunday.

Tonight: Scattered evening showers and stray thundershowers then partly cloudy, with patchy fog developing and a light southwest breeze, with low temps in the mid 50s to near 60.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a southwest breeze around 10 mph and a stray shower or two possible, with high temps in the 70s to near 80.

Thursday: More sun than clouds, with high temps between 73 and 81.

Friday: Becoming mostly cloudy, with afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms and high temps in the 70s to near 80.

Saturday: Early showers possible then variably cloudy, with high temps in the 70s to near 80.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the 70s to near 80.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist