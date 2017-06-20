Sen. George Mitchell Discusses Divisiveness of Today’s Political Climate

Former U.S. Senator George Mitchell returned to his home town Tuesday.

He was in Waterville to speak at the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce’s leadership luncheon.

He discussed his career and shared his thoughts on the divisiveness of our country’s current political climate.

“The greatest honor of my life was to represent the people of Maine in the Senate,” said Mitchell.

George Mitchell served in the U.S. Senate for 15 years from 1980 to 1995. When accepting his position as Senate Majority Leader in 1989, he met with Republican Minority Leader Bob Dole to set forth the basic standards of trust, fairness and decency that he hoped both parties could embrace.

“He was delighted, he shook hands and we to this moment- not once, ever- has a harsh word passed between Bob Dole and me in public or in private. We disagreed almost every day on something. We debated vigorously, but we did not make it personal. I think it’s unfortunate now that there is less of that degree of working together.”

Senator Mitchell says there are several factors that have led to the current political polarization our nation is facing. He says the advances in technology in recent years has permitted gerrymandering, or manipulating district boundaries to establish an advantage for a political party, in Congress on an unprecedented level.

“And if we don’t change that, I think you’ll see increasing polarization, particularly in the House of Representatives where now about 50 seats are genuinely competitive out of 435.”

But above all else, he says money has severely impacted our entire political landscape.

“The American political system is drowning in money. It’s corrupted the entire political process, made campaigns far more expensive, made members of Congress very dependent on fundraising.”

Mitchell is also concerned with the current administration’s lack of transparency or open-debate, particularly in reference to the GOP’s health care bill, which he says he hopes will fail as it stands to devastate rural and senior Mainers.

“I think it’s deeply regrettable that the Republican leadership in the Senate has chosen to try to pass a health care bill essentially in secret.”

As President Trump’s approval rating continues to drop, Mitchell says the Chief Executive should focus more on policies to advance our nation, and should discontinue his Twitter posts and constant social media commentary.

“It may reinforce his support with the base but that’s only about a third of the electorate, and he faces a situation where nearly two-thirds of Americans are opposed to him and his administration.”