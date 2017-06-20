Rockland Man Arrested for Assaulting Girlfriend

Police say a Rockland man is being held in jail after he allegedly beat and threatened to kill his girlfriend.

Christopher Seiler, 51, is charged with domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence assault, criminal restraint, terrorizing with a deadly weapon, and obstructing the report of a crime.

Authorities say they were called when a woman arrived at the hospital with bruises on her body and a swollen eye.

She told police that the couple argued when a drunken Seiler came back to the South Main St. apartment they shared.

She reported that Seiler beat her when she tried to leave, and took her phone so she could not call for help.

She told police he had done this before, but that this time was much worse.

Seiler is being held on $10,000 bail