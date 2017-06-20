Pet of the Week: Meet Henry!

Today in our weekly edition of Pet of the Week, we have the pleasure of meeting Henry!

He’s a 2 and 1/2 year old terror mix male who recently transferred in from a shelter in Mississippi.

According to Bangor Humane Society, Henry has a lot of potential to work great with kids, cats, and other dogs!

For more information, or if you would like to adopt Henry, you can visit the Bangor Humane Society website at bangorhumane.org, or give them a call at 942-8902.

The Bangor Humane Society is located at 693 Mt. Hope Avenue, in Bangor.